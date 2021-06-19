The New York Post:

Maya Wiley campaign marred by evidence of her wealth and elitism

She’s not Maya from the block.

Maya Wiley has staked her claim to Gracie Mansion on unifying New Yorkers around her progressive bona fides and hard-bitten personal story.

But it’s a tale that has often required looking past a number of silver spoons, and alleged hypocrisy, including:

Putting her own kids in selective city schools, and an elite private one, despite campaigning against what she calls “racist” academic screens.

Making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year as a “career” activist and lawyer for the de Blasio administration.

Living in a multi-million home in an exclusive area of Brooklyn with private security, while advocating to defund the NYPD.

“It worries me,” Shaquana Boykin, a Brooklyn district leader who is backing Dianne Morales in the mayor’s race, told The Post. “Wealth and economic status changes everything. You can be white, purple, yellow — if you come from a different economic status, your lived experience is different.”

Bhaskar Sunkara, founder and editor of the socialist magazine Jacobin, said, “I think the left in the future should be running actual working-class candidates,” noting Wiley’s gilded trappings made her less than ideal.

……

Wiley’s beau, Mandel, does well for himself as CEO of the Media Development Investment Fund, a self-described “not-for-profit investment fund.” Mandel earned more than $900,000 in compensation between 2017 and 2019, tax records show.

From 1996 to 1998, Mandel worked as deputy general counsel at the Open Society Foundations. Wiley also worked there in the late ’90s, according to her LinkedIn profile.

More at The New York Post