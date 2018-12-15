NEW YORK POST:

A former Army commando has been charged with murder for allegedly hunting down an Afghan militant suspected in the killing of two Marines and fatally shooting the man before destroying his remains.

Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a once-decorated Green Beret, tracked down the suspected terrorist in 2010 when the man was released from US custody after being detained for setting off explosion at a bazaar in the southern Afghan city of Marjah.

An Army Special Operations Command spokesman told Fox News on Friday that “sufficient evidence exists” to warrant charges against Golsteyn.

But the former commando’s lawyer said Golsteyn had been “betrayed” by the Army.

Golsteyn explained in a 2016 interview that he killed the suspect, who had been turned over by Afghans cooperating with the US, because the man was likely to cause more violence.

“There’s limits on how long you can hold guys,” he told Fox News for a special report titled “How We Fight.”

“You realize quickly that you make things worse. It is an inevitable outcome that people who are cooperating with coalition forces, when identified, will suffer some terrible torture or be killed.”