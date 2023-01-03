A Pennsylvania police chief was fatally shot in the head during a shootout with a suspect in the town of Brackenridge Monday, according to local reports and officials.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, allegedly fired the deadly shot at Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and injured a second officer during a foot chase around 4 p.m., CBS Pittsburgh reported.

McIntire, who was named chief in 2018, was shot in the head and died at the scene near Sixth Avenue and Morgan Street, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns told WPXI.

The other officer was shot in the leg and was hospitalized in stable condition, sources told the local station.

“Today’s tragedy in Brackenridge is a devastating reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us,” Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.”

