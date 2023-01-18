Another power substation in North Carolina has been damaged because of apparent gunfire, energy officials said Tuesday. The damage occurred at a power substation in Thomasville, about an hour away from Moore County, where just weeks ago two other substations were attacked by gunfire.

EnergyUnited said that company officials learned of an “equipment issue” at the Pleasant Hill Substation on Tuesday morning, at which time crews were sent to assess the situation. There, they found that a transformer had been damaged “from an apparent gunshot” and law enforcement was notified.

No customers who get their power from the substation experienced an outage, the company said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that police responded to a “vandalism call” at the substation, and that investigators responded to the scene. The FBI and the State Bureau of Investigations were also notified, police said.

“Investigators recovered evidence from the scene and canvassed the surrounding areas gathering additional information,” the sheriff’s office said. “Based on information gathered, investigators believe the incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.”

READ MORE