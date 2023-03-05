On Saturday, a Norfolk Southern car train derailed in Springfield, Ohio and residents have been asked to shelter in place as 1500 Clark County residents are without power following the derailment.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that a Norfolk Southern spokesperson confirmed that at least 20 of the 212 cars derailed and said the cars contained no hazardous material and no one was injured.

In a Facebook post the Clark County Emergency Management Agency said “The Clark County Emergency Management Agency has asked residents within 1,000 feet to shelter in place. We have issued no evacuation orders at this time. More than 1,500 residents are without power in Clark County.”

The order affects people living in the area of State Route 41 close the Prime Ohio Business Park.

Local news reports that it was a non passenger cargo train and derailed around 5pm

On February 3 A Norfolk Southern 50-car train derailment released toxic chemicals into the local community and residents are still worried about air and water contamination, despite reports that the chemicals were burned off.

