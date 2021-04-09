CBS News:

A suspected gunman was arrested after a shooting rampage Thursday that left one person dead and five others injured in Bryan, Texas, authorities said. One of the injured victims was identified as a state trooper who was shot during a manhunt.

The first shooting took place at Kent Moore Cabinets manufacturing facility, where police said the suspect is an employee. At 2:30 p.m. local time, police responded to reports of a shooting at the business, where they discovered several shooting victims. The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested after shooting the state trooper, who officials said was in serious but stable condition.

All five shooting victims were transported to local hospitals, officials said. An additional person was transported to the hospital after suffering an asthma attack.

Bryan, a central Texas city located about 100 miles northwest of Houston, has a population of 84,000 people and is situated near Texas A&M University in College Station.

Kent Moore Cabinets released a statement Thursday night saying it’s “devastated” by the shooting at its manufacturing facility.

“Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected,” the company said.

The company said it is “fully cooperating” with law enforcement and is focused on supporting employees “during this tragic time.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he is working with law enforcement on the shooting.

“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act,” Abbott said in a statement. “Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect.”

The suspected gunman is an employee at the custom cabinet company where the initial shooting took place, police said Thursday. Before his arrest, police said the suspect also shot and wounded a state trooper during an intense manhunt.

The business, Kent Moore Cabinets, makes custom cabinets and has several locations across Texas. The company’s headquarters in Bryan opened in 2011 and employs nearly 600 workers.

Police said they are currently unaware of the suspected gunman’s motive.

