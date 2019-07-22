The National Sentinel:

In case you wondered just how deep-rooted Trump Derangement Syndrome has become on the Left, the establishment media has now ‘mainstreamed’ long-distance diagnoses of mental health disorders when it comes to our much-maligned president.

The latest comes from another Ivy League mental health ‘professional,’ Dr. Brandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist and Yale School of Medicine’s “expert on violence.”

As noted by PJ Media, Lee was sought out by the paragon of virtue and media excellence (insert heavy sarcasm here) Raw Story to find out what she thought of the president’s “racist” tweets this week that the rest of the garbage media and the Democrat Party have assigned to “The Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

Asked about Trump’s use of “foul language and racist hatred” (how’s that for a loaded, lay-up question?) Dr. Lee said:

The first thing this indicates to me is that the president is deteriorating rapidly. He attacks as a maladaptive means of coping with stress, and he won’t stop. Given the rigidity of his repertoire, we can expect more, escalating attacks.

Secondly, his racism also lays bare his dangerousness. If the actual content of Robert Mueller’s report were to be understood properly, rather than in the light of distortion and deflection the Attorney General to protect him, or the ‘No collusion! No obstruction!’ hypnotism he has managed so far, things could become uncontrollable.

Mind you, Dr. Lee — like other Left-wing kook psychiatrists and psychologists who have offered a similar opinion of the president — has never examined POTUS Trump even once, let alone sat in the same room with him.