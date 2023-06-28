Another Hunter Biden WhatsApp Message to Chinese CEFC Associate – “The Biden’s Are the Best I Know at Doing What the Chairman Wants”

Another Hunter Biden WhatsApp message was released by the GOP House Oversight Committee on Tuesday.

In a WhatsApp exchange dated August 3, 2017, Hunter Biden told CEFC associate Gongwen Dong: “The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership].”

The “Chairman” is Ye Jianming, a Chinese billionaire tied to a CCP-intelligence gathering agency.

Ye Jianming is presumed dead after he ‘disappeared.’

The next day one of Hunter Biden’s shell companies, OWASCO PC, received $100,000 from CEFC, a CCP affiliated energy company.

The latest Hunter Biden WhatsApp message comes just a week after an IRS whistleblower revealed Hunter was threatening a Chinese business associate to pay up or else.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

