NEW YORK POST:

A Barnard College student was stabbed to death in an upper Manhattan park Wednesday by a group of men who had tried to rob her, police sources said.

Freshman Tessa Majors, 18, was discovered by a school security guard inside Morningside Park near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive around 5:30 p.m., according to the sources.

She had been beaten and stabbed by a group of three or four men at the base of some stairs.

“Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life,” college president Sian Leah Beilock said in a statement Wednesday night.

“We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community.”

Police investigating the crime scene found a trail of blood indicating that Majors had tried to make her way back up the park stairs toward Morningside Drive, the sources said.