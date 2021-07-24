National File:

Screenshot posted by Bush appears to be of an unsubmitted request form on her website, making it unlikely that the message was sent to Bush by a “white supremacist.”

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) has received praise from left-wing activists for a Twitter thread composed of hateful messages she claims to have received from “white supremacists.”

However, several sharp-eyed Twitter users noticed that one of the images posted by Bush appears to have been screenshot from an unsubmitted “Meeting / Event Request” form on Bush’s website, making it unlikely that such a message was actually sent to Bush from a “white supremacist.”

“White supremacists wanted me dead before I came to Congress,” Bush proclaimed on Twitter. “And white supremacist threats on my life have only intensified as a Black woman speaking truth in the halls of power. Just know: They won’t stop us. They can’t.” Bush then added a trigger warning for “TW: white supremacist violence.”

The screenshot features the sentences “kill a politician (wishing)cori” and “How are you a worthless piece of sh*t” written on a meeting request from Bush’s website.

Curiously, the screenshot is identical to how an unsubmitted request form appears on Bush’s website, complete with red asterisks that denote which fields are required to be filled in.

This is literally an unsubmitted “request a meeting” form. The asterisks are still there. https://t.co/WzTcrPy3Lg — Penthouse Majeet (Kevin) (@DatBoiKVon) July 23, 2021

Users also picked up on similarities between other message screenshots posted by Bush, arguing that the “white supremacist violence” was structured as if written by the same person.

