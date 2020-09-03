New York Post:

Officials release video of DC cops fatally shooting 18-year-old Deon Kay

Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the moment an armed 18-year-old black man was shot and killed by police in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

Deon Kay was shot and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of Orange Street Southeast around 3:50 p.m. on reports of a man with a gun, according to the footage released by police Thursday.

The video shows police pull up to a parked vehicle where Kay and another man are sitting — before they both take off running.

Kay, wearing dark jeans and a white tank top, holding the weapon in his hand as he turns and faces the cop, who shoots him once in the chest.

