Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew unhappy with charges brought against his alleged attacker

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that the man who allegedly attacked former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew will face felony assault and battery charges, but Chew says the man should face hate crime charges as well. Authorities say 34-year-old Derrick Yearby is the person who assaulted Chew while he was walking to his home in the city’s SoMa neighborhood on the evening of Aug. 2. The attack left Chew, who is 70 years-old, with a broken clavicle and minor injuries to his face, according to the DA’s Office. Yearby was charged with felony assault and battery, as well as felony elder abuse. Chew, who is Asian American, told the San Francisco Standard that he believes the attack was racially motivated and wants District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to charge Yearby with a hate crime.

