CNN:

Ponce, Puerto Rico (CNN) – An 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Puerto Rico on Saturday, fueling anxiety among residents and sending them running in terror.The quake was about 8 miles south of Indios in the Caribbean Sea,the US Geological Survey said, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The USGS first said the preliminary magnitude was 6.0.

Puerto Rico has been beset by temblors throughout the week, including a 6.4 magnitude quake Tuesdaythat killed at least one man, destroyed homes and left most of the island without power. A 5.2 magnitude aftershock struck on Friday afternoon.As of Saturday afternoon, about 59,000 customers remain without power, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority officials said. The earthquake renewed fear and anxiety among residents in the southern towns of the island. As the ground shook on Saturday, people at Mercedita International Airport in Ponce quickly ran outside the terminal, and a few miles away, parts of the roof and facade of a historic building collapsed.