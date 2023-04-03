Another day, another Deep State leak.

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has “new and significant evidence” of potential Trump obstruction in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, according to a leak to The Washington Post.

FBI agents descended on Trump’s Florida residence last summer looking for presidential records lawfully stored at the former president’s home.

The feds seized classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and thoroughly searched the property after the Justice Department issued Trump a subpoena in May to return so-called classified records.

According to a leak to WaPo, Jack Smith has emails and texts from a former Trump aide showing Trump may have rummaged through his boxes of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago after he was subpoenaed in May 2022.

Jack Smith obtained emails and texts from Trump’s aide Molly Michael that may show Trump ‘obstructed justice.’

“The witch-hunts against President Trump have no basis in facts or law,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to WaPo. “The deranged special counsel and the DOJ have now resorted to prosecutorial misconduct by illegally leaking information to corrupt the legal process and weaponize the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion and conduct election interference, because they are clearly losing all across the board.”

