Another D.C. Court Declines to Release Pro-Life Activist from Jail

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied an emergency motion on Friday to release pro-life activist Lauren Handy from jail.Handy and four other pro-life activists — Heather Idoni, William Goodman, Herb Geraghty, and John Hinshaw — were immediately taken to jail on August 29, after a Washington, DC, jury found them guilty of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, as well as a conspiracy against rights for seeking to prevent abortions by blocking the entrance of the Washington Surgi-Clinic abortion facility in October of 2020.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who once proposed that a constitutional right to abortion may be found in the 13th Amendment because of its prohibition of “slavery nor involuntary servitude,” ordered the activists to be immediately taken to jail after the jury returned its verdict, deeming their violation of the FACE Act a “crime of violence.” Kollar-Kotelly, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, subsequently denied an emergency motion to release 29-year-old Handy.Handy’s attorneys argued in their motion that the FACE Act is not categorically a “crime of violence” and should not lead to pre-sentencing detention. They also argued that releasing Handy before sentencing would pose no risk to the public.

READ MORE