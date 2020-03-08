South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

The Regal Princess cruise ship has been sailing back and forth along the coast of South Florida on Sunday while waiting on coronavirus test results for two crew members.

Neither crew member is showing symptoms of the virus, according to a letter Capt. Tim Stringer sent to passengers on Saturday.

The ship was scheduled to come ashore Sunday morning at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale and leave on another cruise Sunday evening.

But instead of docking as planned, the ship is being forced to stay offshore until two members of the crew can be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19. Both crew members recently worked on the Grand Princess — the ship in California that had 21 passengers and crew test positive for the virus.

