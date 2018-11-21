NEW YORK POST:

The trial of a Brooklyn man charged with sexually assaulting and killing Queens jogger Karina Vetrano two years ago ended in a hung jury Tuesday evening — ­after just over a day and a half of deliberations.

Chanel Lewis, 22, of East New York, was accused of attacking Vetrano near her Howard Beach home and dumping her body in weeds near a jogging path in August 2016.

In a note to Judge Michael Aloise in Queens Supreme Court, the jury wrote: “After deliberating for the entire day we are split. It doesn’t seem like we can make progress. We feel that we have exhausted all of our options.”

There had been a total of only 13 hours of deliberation over two days — after a court case in which the panel had been presented DNA evidence linking Lewis to the crime scene and a recording of Lewis confessing.

Because of the impasse, Lewis’ attorney moved for a mistrial and, unexpectedly, Aloise granted it.

The move shocked the courtroom, with one Vetrano relative exclaiming: “Oh my God!”

Aloise explained his move: “I’m inclined to agree [with the defense motion] even though it’s only been a day and a half. There were extensive deliberations. They covered issues central to the debate.” He then wished jurors a happy holiday and dismissed them.