ANOTHER brand of eyedrops is recalled by FDA due to fears they contain deadly germs – as more customers fall ill with eye infections

More eyedrops potentially contaminated with deadly germs are being recalled by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Dr Berne’s Whole Health Products is issuing a voluntary recall of several eye products because bacteria and fungi were detected.

The recall applies to all lots of MSM 5% Solution Eye Drops, MSM 15% Solution Eye Drops, Castor Oil Eye Drops and MSM MIST Drops 5% Solution.

An analysis by the FDA found one lot of the 5% solution failed a sterility test, with both bacterial and fungal samples detected. However, Dr Berne’s is recalling multiple products ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

The products are used as lubricating eye drops and all recalled drops were available for purchase nationwide via Dr Berne’s online store. The FDA said there had been two ‘adverse events’ reported to the agency, but did not specify what they were.

This recall comes after several others were issued earlier this year after at least one person died and 68 were blinded from using other eye products.

READ MORE