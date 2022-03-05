THE SUN:

TWO more of Vladimir Putin’s top military chiefs have been killed after personally charging to the battlefield to rescue their stalled invasion.

As well as sniping General Andrei Sukhovetsky, it was tonight revealed Ukrainian soldiers have also picked off a Kremlin regional and a divisional commander.

Western officials believe Russian top brass are exposing themselves on the frontline to spearhead drained and untrained rank-and-file troops.

One said: “That’s an indication of some degree of frustration and some degree of lack of progress – and they’re trying to impose their personality on the battlefield and putting themselves at personal risk.”

