The New York Post:

Stranger pummels 32-year-old man in Brooklyn train station: video

A stranger pummeled a 32-year-old man in a Brooklyn subway station over the weekend — breaking bones in his face, new video released by police shows.

The assailant — whom the victim did not know — approached him inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station at 6:50 p.m. Sunday and socked him in the face multiple times, authorities said.

Video released late Tuesday shows the attacker crouching over the victim, who is on the ground, and brutally beating him.

The circumstances leading up to the attack were unclear.

The victim was taken to Interfaith Medical Center by private means in stable condition, with broken facial bones and lacerations, police said.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

