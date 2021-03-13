The New York Post:

Elderly Asian man dies following California robbery, as hate crimes swell

Seventy-five-year-old Oakland resident Pak Ho (left) was allegedly assaulted by Teaunte Bailey (right) in California. CBS; Alameda County Sheriff

An elderly California man has died from injuries suffered when he was punched in the face by a robbery suspect who prosecutors claim has a history of targeting older Asians.

Seventy-five-year-old Oakland resident Pak Ho suffered a traumatic brain injury and brain damage after being knocked to the sidewalk from a single punch in the Tuesday attack. He died Thursday, and his alleged attacker, Teaunte Bailey, 26, now faces murder charges, police said.

“I’m at a loss for words,” said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong in a statement.

“Through our investigation, OPD has learned that the suspect has a history of victimizing elderly Asian people,” the chief stated.

Bailey led police on a chase after cops identified the suspect’s getaway car with surveillance video, according to KPIX 5.

He was eventually apprehended and found with the items he had robbed from Ho, the station said. The career criminal’s court-ordered GPS ankle monitor also reportedly placed him at the scene of the crime.

In addition to the upgraded special circumstances murder charge, prosecutors charged Bailey with a February robbery and assault against a 72-year-old at a nursing home, KPIX reported.

Baily had been released to home supervision in connection with another crime, and has been convicted of multiple felonies, the report stated.

