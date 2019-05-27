NEW YORK POST:

Another climber has died on Mount Everest — the 11th this year — and the number could very well rise.

The mountain’s 29,035-foot peak is more crowded than ever this climbing season and people at the summit are experiencing constant delays and traffic jams because of it.

“Death. Carnage. Chaos,” described Canadian filmmaker and mountaineer Elia Saikaly on Instagram Saturday after scaling Everest for the third time.

“Lineups. Dead bodies on the route and in tents at camp 4. People who I tried to turn back who ended up dying. People being dragged down. Walking over bodies. Everything you read in the sensational headlines all played out on our summit night.”

Christopher John Kulish, an American, succumbed to the extreme conditions on Monday while making his way down through Everest’s “death zone” — where oxygen levels are at their lowest.

A Nepal tourism official told Reuters that he died suddenly at South Col after scaling the normal Southeast Ridge route. The cause of death was unclear.

A record 381 permits were issued this year to climb Everest, and photos posted on social media show it.