A Southwest Airlines flight had a 173-foot near-miss with an ambulance truck that crossed the runway without authorization at Baltimore’s airport, following a spate of alarming airport mishaps across the country.

FIRST ON @DCNewsNow: An ambulance comes within less than 200 feet of a departing Southwest Airlines flight at BWI airport. According to @FAANews, it's been marked as a Category B runway incursion, meaning there was "significant potential for collision."



Audio from @liveatc ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/59AKu6U1TT — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) March 21, 2023

The incident occurred on January 12 at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, but came to attention this week when DC News Now published audio of air controllers frantically telling the vehicle to stop.

It came to light just a few days after a plane almost collided with a helicopter at the Hollywood Burbank Airport, in southern California.

According to an FAA report on the January incident, an airport rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) vehicle was told by the tower to hold short at the runway, but read back incorrect instructions, which were not caught by the ground controllers.

‘ARFF 439 you were supposed to hold short runway 15R!’ one of the controllers is heard saying in the newly released air traffic control recordings.

READ MORE