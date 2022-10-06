A former student shot and killed a University of Arizona professor inside a campus building on Wednesday afternoon, the school and a report said.

The gunman opened fire inside the John W. Harshbarger Building at the university’s main campus in Tucson at about 2 p.m., sending the school into a lockdown for over an hour before the suspect was arrested.

The school confirmed in a statement that one person was killed in the shooting. The victim was later identified as 52-year-old professor Thomas Meixner, the head of the university’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

“We have lost a beloved member of our University of Arizona community,” University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said in a statement.

“This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students.”

