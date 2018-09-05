NEW YORK POST:

A “senior” Team Trump official published an anonymous opinion column in the New York Times on Wednesday revealing the “quiet resistance” against the president inside the White House.

The tell-all claims there’s a “two-track presidency” in place, and that some of Trump’s aides “have gone to great lengths to keep bad decisions contained to the West Wing, though they are clearly not always successful.”

“It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room,” the author wrote.

“We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

The column says that Trump’s “instability” led to “early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president.”

“But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”

The column carries the headline: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” — and the unknown author’s unflattering description of the White House under Trump in part mirrors the chaos depicted in Bob Woodward’s bombshell book “Fear: Trump in the White House,” which the president has called a work of fiction.