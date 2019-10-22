NEW YORK POST:

The anonymous senior Trump Administration official who penned an op-ed last year describing the “resistance” operating inside the White House will publish a tell-all book in November.

The book, titled “A Warning,” will be released on Nov. 19 and the author will remain unnamed, according to publisher Twelve, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group.

It is being promoted as “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency” that goes beyond what was written in the Sept. 5, 2018, op-ed in the New York Times.

“Picking up from where those first words of warning left off, this explosive book offers a shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record,” a statement from the publisher said.

The author of “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” described Trump’s decision-making process as “half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless.”