Anonymous Good Samaritan Rescues 8 Puppies Abandoned on Texas Highway

An anonymous good Samaritan rescued eight puppies that were abandoned on the side of a Texas highway, the local Humane Society chapter revealed Wednesday.The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) told CBS News that the individual saw someone leave a locked and sealed plastic box on the side of the roadway near 1187 and I-35, then witnessed “a puppy’s nose was poking through” a crack in the container.

The hero picked up the puppies and took them to the HSNT main facility in Fort Worth.“Upon their arrival, our medical team swiftly took action to assess and care for all eight pups,” said Cassie Davidson, HSNT the Public Relations Manager. “All the puppies have survived, and our team is closely monitoring their well-being and moved them to a quiet location for continued observation.”The puppies’ rescuer decided to remain anonymous, with Davidson adding that “they merely did what they believed was necessary—the right thing.”

