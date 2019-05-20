THE HILL:

Every single thing the mainstream media says about the border crisis is a lie.

Media Myth #1: Illegal immigration at all time low!

Most Americans hear that and think, Trump got us out of bed for this? There are FEWER illegals coming in?

As you might have surmised from the illegals flooding your hospitals, schools and churches, that’s a lie. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), illegals have been pouring across our border at rates not seen for more than a decade: 76,000-plus in February, 100,000-plus in March, 100,000-plus in April, 100,000 and climbing so far in May.

In fiscal year 2016 — the 12 months before Trump won the presidency — an average of 46,000 illegals crossed the border each month. Today we’re taking in twice that many.

And those are just the number of “undocumented immigrants” we caught. How many are actually getting in is some multiple of the illegal aliens the Border Patrol stops.

Media Myth #2: Illegal immigrants at our border are LEGAL – because they’re asking for asylum.

This is the basis on which commentators claim that illegal immigration is lower than ever: They just reclassify anyone they don’t want to count as “a LEGAL asylum seeker.”

From now on, we’re calling cancer “happy fun times!” Look! We’ve cured cancer!



But, wait — what are all those people dying from?

No, no, that’s nothing like cancer. It’s not even spelled the same. That’s “happy fun times.”

An illegal alien seeking asylum is still “an illegal alien.” It’s against the law to enter the country without our approval. See 8 U.S.C. 1325. Asylum is simply a defense to deportation.

We could also eliminate crime by calling convicted felons “LEGAL reversal-seekers.” Yes, a convict has a right to appeal his conviction but, until it’s reversed, he is “a convicted criminal.”