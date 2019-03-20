NEW YORK POST:

An Australian broadcaster is apologizing for “sending the wrong message” after deleting a photograph of a female football player that prompted a deluge of sexist and misogynist comments online.

“Here’s a pic of me at work,” Tayla Harris, a forward for the Australian Rules Football Carlton Blues tweeted Tuesday. “Think about this before your derogatory comments, animals.”

Harris, 21, posted the message on her private Twitter account along with a photo of herself kicking a goal in Sunday’s match against the Western Bulldogs after Australian television network 7AFL removed the image due abusive and “reprehensible” comments.

“We’re sorry,” the station tweeted hours after Harris’ post. “Removing the photo sent the wrong message. Many of the comments made on the post were reprehensible & we’ll work harder to ban trolls from our pages. Our intention was to highlight @taylaharriss incredible athleticism & we’ll continue to celebrate women’s footy.”

In an earlier tweet, the station said it removed the photo – which showcased Harris’ “power, athleticism and skills” – after it attracted attention from trolls who left “inappropriate and offensive” comments. That prompted an immediate backlash online, where social media users noted that the “photo was not the problem,” among other gripes.

