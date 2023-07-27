Anheuser-Busch Lays Off Hundreds of Workers amid Bud Light Boycott

Breitbart

Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch laid off hundreds of U.S. workers after Bud Light sales declined for months following a collaboration between Bud Light and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Anheuser-Busch said the layoffs would impact less than two percent of its nearly 18,000 U.S. workforce. “While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success,” Anheuser-Busch Chief Executive Brendan Whitworth said in a written statement. “These corporate structure changes will enable our teams to focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone.” Corporate and marketing roles at major U.S. offices, including St. Louis, New York, and Los Angeles were eliminated, the Wall Street Journal reported. Conservatives began the Bud Light boycott in April after Mulvaney posted a video to social media celebrating his first year of “womanhood” while flaunting a Bud Light can that bore his likeness. Anheuser-Busch’s market value plummeted by billions in the months following the boycott. Bud Lights competitors, like Modelo and Coors Light, have seen sales skyrocket in the time since the boycott.

