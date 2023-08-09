Anheuser-Busch Heir: Ancestors Would Have ‘Rolled in Their Graves’ over Dylan Mulvaney

Billy Busch, an heir to the Anheuser-Busch beer empire, said that his ancestors would have “rolled in their graves” over Bud Light’s recent decision to partner with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Busch weighed in on the controversy in an interview with TMZ, adding that his great-grandfather, Adolphus Busch, would never have approved of partnering with Dylan Mulvaney.

“I think my family — my ancestors would have rolled over in their graves,” Busch said. “They believed that transgender, gays, that sort of thing was all a very personal issue. They loved this country because it is a free country and people are allowed to do what they want, but it was never meant to be on a beer can and never meant to be pushed in people’s faces.”

Busch said that the type of customers who would drink a Bud Light are “common folk” who work hard every day and do not want political messaging shoved in their faces. “You know, I think people who drink beer, I think they’re your common folk. I think they are the blue-collar worker who goes and works hard every single day,” Busch said. “The last thing they want pushed down their throat or to be drinking is a beer can with that kind of message on it. I just don’t think that’s what they’re looking for. They want their beer to be truly American, truly patriotic, as it always has been. Truly, America’s beer, which Bud Light was and probably isn’t any longer,” he added.

