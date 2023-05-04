The CEO of Anheuser-Busch has unceremoniously disowned the disastrous Dylan Mulvaney stunt – insisting it was ‘not a campaign’ as a letter to retailers says it was ‘just one can’.

Global boss Michel Doukeris addressed the mass backlash over working with trans influencer Mulvaney, 26, for the first time in an earnings call with investors on Thursday.

Doukeris told investors there is ‘misinformation’ spreading on social media about the company’s team-up with Mulvaney, according to Fox Business.

He added that the company is ‘providing direct financial support’ to the frontline workers impacted by the boycott.

Doukeris said: ‘We need to clarify the facts that this was one camp, one influencer, one post and not a campaign.

‘We will continue to learn, meet the moment in time, all be stronger and we work tirelessly to do what we do best: Bring people together over a beer and creating a future of more cheers.’

Investors were also told by Doukeris that Bud Light will triple its marketing spend this summer in a bid to woo customers back to the tarnished brand.

