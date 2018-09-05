FOX NEWS:

Protesters on Wednesday again disrupted Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee expressed frustration over the repeated interruptions.

Moments after Chairman Chuck Grassley opened the hearing, shouting could be heard from the back of the room: “Sham president, sham justice!”

Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, is appearing for day two of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s the first day senators have to question Kavanaugh.

A day earlier, chaos erupted in the hearing room as Democratic lawmakers called for delaying the proceedings and protesters repeatedly interrupted senators making opening remarks. But that was just a day of opening statements.

The interruptions from protesters continued Wednesday, even as Grassley dinged Democrats for wasting time a day earlier on “disruption and disorder over procedural matters.”

“Democratic senators interrupted the hearing 63 times before lunch and in the audience 70 people were arrested yesterday who were following their lead,” Grassley said.

Ironically, protesters continued to shout as Kavanaugh discussed how he tried to be respectful in court.

“I’ve tried to be a very collegial judge, I’ve tried to be civil,” he said.