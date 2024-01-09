Wild video captures irate NYC driver getting out of car to shove anti-Israel protesters: ‘You’re disrupting traffic, idiots!’

"I HAVE A DAUGHTER IN BROOKLYN. GET THE F-CK OUT OF THE WAY"



Fed up black driver physically removes the Free Palestine protestors blocking off the bridge in Manhattan



pic.twitter.com/F7Sdr3d6Y5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2024

“You’re disrupting traffic — idiots!” says the new hero of New York. “You can’t do that! It’s against the law!”Amen to that!The unnamed driver, desperate to get back to “my daughter in Brooklyn” speaks for all of those who have had their commutes and lives upended by a group of selfish, antisemitic protesters who have spent the past few months holding the city hostage.Monday morning, they blocked the bridges and tunnels into Manhattan in hopes of . . . what exactly? That the rest of us will suddenly decide, “you’re right, Hamas has a point.”No it’s pure ego, a chance for them to dress up their Instagram with righteous pictures of them draped in Palestinian flags, uploaded on their iPhone 15s as they sip a caramel latte.Mr. Brooklyn has had enough, as should the politicians in this city. Yes, the NYPD and Port Authority arrested about 300 people, but they shouldn’t have been allowed to block the street in the first place. At the first sign of the next “emergency” action, police should be making it clear: The roads are off limits. You can’t block the entrance to train stations, or march down Broadway.

