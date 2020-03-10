WWJ NEWS
Detroit workers will tell you that auto factory floors are tough, but Joe Biden wasn’t backing down when a worker came at him on a factory tour Tuesday morning. Courting votes in Michigan’s very important primary — which some believe could be the final stand-off between Biden and Democratic rival Bernie Sanders — Biden wasn’t exactly jolly. “You’re gonna take away our guns,” the worker tells Biden as he walks by in close quarters, surrounded by workers and the media. Biden misses no beat before responding, “You’re full of sh**.” “Shush-shush!” Biden says to a woman who tries to interject “I support the Second Amendment.”
