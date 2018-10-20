ANGRY DEMOCRAT MOB Assaults Gay Journalist at Andrew Gillum Rally

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

Conservative gay journalist Jacob Engels attended the Andrew Gillum rally on Friday.

The Democrat mob gang-rushed, grabbed at, poked and tackled Engels after he mentioned George Soros. The Gillum supporters did not want to hear it.
So they mobbed him and assaulted Engels.


Of course, Andrew Gillum said nothing as this gay journalist was being shoved, poked, hit and knocked to the ground.

More from the Gateway Pundit

