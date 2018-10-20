THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

Conservative gay journalist Jacob Engels attended the Andrew Gillum rally on Friday.

The Democrat mob gang-rushed, grabbed at, poked and tackled Engels after he mentioned George Soros. The Gillum supporters did not want to hear it.

So they mobbed him and assaulted Engels.

I was assaulted by @AndrewGillum supporters as a gay journalist covering his violent mob. Denounce this rabid attack or admit you condone violence Andrew… the world is watching! pic.twitter.com/xrOhWU0Y02 — Jacob Engels (@JacobEngels) October 20, 2018



Of course, Andrew Gillum said nothing as this gay journalist was being shoved, poked, hit and knocked to the ground.