Three raging customers trashed a Manhattan eatery in a caught-on-camera outburst over the weekend that left two employees injured, police said.

The wild scene took place at Bel Fries, a fry restaurant on Ludlow Street in the nightlife-centric Lower East Side, on Sunday at 4:10 a.m. and ended with the arrests of three women, according to the NYPD.

Shocking video of the mayhem posted to Twitter shows the trio of suspects hurling glass bottles, a metal stool and other items at employees, leaping over the counter, throwing sauce all over the restaurant and destroying a plastic barrier.

A crowd of people can be heard cheering and filming the chaos with their phones.

Their rowdy tirade started over the women’s anger at the eatery’s $1.75 fee for extra sauce, according to one report.

