Anger as Jews are told to stay home and dragged away from protest – while radical Muslims shout vile anti-Semitic comments, throw flares, and chant ‘gas the Jews’

Pro-Palestinian protesters were allowed to chant ‘gas the Jews’ and burn the Star of David in front of Sydney’s Opera House on Monday night – while a counter-demonstrator was arrested for attempting to fly the Israeli flag.

The ‘despicable’ scenes have been roundly condemned by leaders from across the political spectrum.

Attorney General Michael Daley – the highest law officer in NSW – admitted to being unaware of the protest in a car crash interview with 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Tuesday morning, before urgently back-pedalling and calling for people to ‘calm down and stay at home’.

Police are now under fire for allowing the rally to go ahead – while telling Jewish Australians to ‘stay home’ for their own safety.

The rally, organised by the Palestine Action Group Sydney, saw vast numbers of pro-Palestine activists gather at Town Hall in Sydney’s CBD on Monday evening before marching to the Opera House where its sails were it up in blue and white in support of Israel.

READ MORE