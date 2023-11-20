Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted son Pax, 19, called his father a ‘world class a**hole’ and ‘despicable person’ who makes his four youngest children ‘tremble in fear’ in explosive Instagram rant

Brad Pitt’s son Pax called his father a ‘world class a**hole’ who makes his four youngest children ‘tremble in fear’ in an explosive Instagram rant posted for Father’s Day 2020, DailyMail.com can reveal.’You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,’ Pax wrote.’You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want,’ he added., ‘but the truth will come to light someday.Then he sarcastically added: ‘So Happy Father’s Day, you f*****g awful human being.’Angelina Jolie adopted Pax from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2007. He was three years old and had been dumped as a newborn by his heroin-addicted biological mother.Brad formally adopted him the following year.

READ MORE