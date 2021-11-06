Breitbart:

Angel Families, whose loved ones were killed by illegal aliens, say that while President Joe Biden weighs providing reparations-style payouts to border crossers, the American victims of open borders receive no compensation for the federal government’s failure to enforce federal immigration law.

Last month, reports circulated that Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) were working to settle with a number of border crossers represented by the ACLU, who claim they have suffered trauma as a result of former President Donald Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy that was briefly imposed in 2019.

As part of the settlement, attorneys with the DOJ, DHS, and HHS are considering a plan that would give each border crosser about $450,000 and family units about $1 million. The total cost of the payouts would reach $1 billion.

More at Breitbart