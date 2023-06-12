Angel Dad Don Rosenberg said President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tried to shield his son’s illegal alien killer from deportation when he headed the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) under then-President Obama.

On November 16, 2010, second-year law student Drew Rosenberg, 25 years old, was killed in the sanctuary city of San Francisco, California, by Roberto Galo, an illegal alien from Honduras who had been granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to stay in the U.S.

Galo hit Drew, who was riding his bike, and ran him over twice before attempting to flee the scene of the crash. Galo stopped his car on Drew’s abdomen, prompting a group of bystanders to help lift the car off of him.

