Maybe it wasn’t exactly as stunning as Buster Douglas beating Mike Tyson in Tokyo. But Andy Ruiz Jr. has found his place in boxing history along with an upcoming fortune from a potential rematch after upsetting Anthony Joshua on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Ruiz, a massive 25-1 underdog in some books, dropped Joshua four times in the bout before referee Mike Griffin stopped the fight at 1:27 of the seventh round in front of a sold-out and shocked crowd.

