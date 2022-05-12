PageSix.com

Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday for felony sexual battery, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to Page Six. Sgt. Scott Steinle told us police received a call at around 9 a.m. local time from a campground facility in O’Neill Regional Park in California. They believe the call was placed by the alleged victim of the sexual assault, who is an adult male. Police have not released the man’s name. However, a YouTube channel titled “Captain Content RV” – which captured the arrest and events leading up to it – revealed a man who goes by the name of “JJ” accused Dick, 56, of molesting him in his sleep. Around the 3:10 mark of a clip from the livestream, a disoriented “JJ” can be heard telling another person in the recreational vehicle what he claims occurred. He says hesitantly, “I was just in bed right now, and I smelled certain parts of my body … [I was] in the other RV with Andy, and … the last thing I remember, we were on the phone with his fiancée … I smelled parts of myself and they smell like artificial smells.”

