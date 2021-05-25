The Hill:

Evelyn Yang, the wife of New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, blasted the New York Daily News for a cartoon depicting her husband as a tourist, calling it a “racist disfiguration” of him.

“I can’t believe my eyes,” Evelyn Yang said on Monday. “To publish this racist disfiguration of @AndrewYang as a tourist, in NYC where I was born, where Andrew has lived for 25 years, where our boys were born, where 16% of us are Asian and anti-Asian hate is up 900%.”

The cartoon, published and posted on Twitter Monday by Daily News cartoonist Bill Bramhall, depicts Andrew Yang as an excited tourist leaving the Times Square subway station and a local shop owner expressing happiness that people who are not from the city have returned.

“This is disgusting and wrong,” the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Victory Alliance said in a tweet responding to the cartoon. “Every single day Asian Americans have to fight the notion that we are foreigners. We are here and we’re not going anywhere. That’s why AAPI representation like @andrewyang is so important. Do better.”

New Yorkers mocked Andrew Yang after he said the station was his “favorite.”

In an editorial published on Sunday, the Daily News criticized Andrew Yang, who is running for mayor of the nation’s largest city, for what it described as his out-of-touch statements relative to everyday New Yorkers.

“Andrew Yang may be a quick study, but all the cramming he’s done since jumping into the mayor’s race can’t make up for years of inattention to New York politics and policies, best evidenced by the fact that he has never bothered to vote in a local election,” the newspaper wrote.

The newspaper mentioned Andrew Yang’s inability to answer a question last week about a local police law and mocked him for not knowing how much the local transit authority is in debt.

“The mayoralty is not just for wonks who know every intricacy of city government; it ought to go to the person with the best ideas, skills, instincts and priorities. But this is ridiculous,” the editorial concluded.

