THE DAILY CALLER:

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang ripped into media outlets as a reason why Americans can’t agree on impeachment during Thursday’s Democratic debate.

Democratic candidates were asked why their party has been unable to convince a “strong majority of Americans to support impeachment.” The moderator also asked how the candidates would “persuade more Americans that” impeachment is “right.”

Yang blamed the media for Americans being split on impeachment, saying the country does not trust the media. He also criticized networks for being untruthful about why Trump was elected in the first place.

“The media networks didn’t do us any favors by missing a reason why Donald Trump became our president in the first place,” Yang said during Thursday’s debate. “If you turn on cable network news today, you would think he’s our president because of some combination of Russia, racism, Facebook, Hillary Clinton and emails all mixed together.”

“But Americans around the country know different.”