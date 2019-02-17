GATEWAY PUNDIT

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will appear on ’60 Minutes’ tonight in his first national interview since leaving the White House. CBS News Correspondent Scott Pelley teased the interview on Thursday. According to Pelley Andrew McCabe says the FBI and DOJ Democrats discussed wearing wires several times to spy on President Trump. Andrew McCabe also told Scott Pelley he ordered an obstruction of justice probe into President Donald Trump after he fired FBI Director James Comey.But this IS NOT what Andrew McCabe told Congress under oath! Andrew McCabe spoke to the Senate Intelligence Committee the day AFTER he opened up an obstruction of justice investigation on Trump and two days after James Comey was fired.

READ MORE AT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT