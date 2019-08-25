CNN:

Here’s some background information about concussions in the National Football League. A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a blow to the head. Reports show an increasing number of retired NFL players who have suffered concussions have developed memory and cognitive issues such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, depression and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Facts:

Most concussions occur without losing consciousness.CTE is a degenerative disease of the brain and is associated with repeated head traumas like concussions. Among the plaintiffs in concussion-related lawsuits: Art Monk, Tony Dorsett, Jim McMahon, and Jamal Anderson.

Common Symptoms of Concussions:(The NFL Player Concussion Pamphlet)

Imbalance

Headache

Confusion

Memory loss

Loss of consciousness

Vision change

Hearing change

Mood change

Fatigue

Malaise