‘I am focused on turning this great state around,’ son of former NYC mayor says

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, formally announced his bid for governor of New York Tuesday, saying he will “fight” to make the state the “greatest” in the country.

“I’m in,” Giuliani told Fox News Tuesday, confirming he is launching a bid to take on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2022.

“New York deserves a leader who will fight to make it the greatest state in America once again,” Giuliani said. “If New Yorkers choose to elect me Governor, I will bring New York back from the precipice of ruin to the shining STATE on the hill once again!”

He added: “I think it will be the fight of the century.”

Giuliani told The New York Post Tuesday that he is “a politician out of the womb,” referring to being the son of the former mayor of New York City.

“It’s in my DNA,” he said.

