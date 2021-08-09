Breitbart:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) lost his most senior aide late Sunday night when Melissa DeRosa resigned less than a week after the release of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day,” secretary to the governor DeRosa said in a statement sent to news organizations.

“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said in the message, with no specific reason offered for her resignation.

The exit of the 38-year-old, who held the highest-ranking appointed position in the state, comes as Cuomo fights for his political life in defiance of criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, prepares to leave after the governor’s daily briefing May 29, 2020 at Iona College in New Rochelle. (Tania Savayan/The Journal News via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Scores of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have urged him to leave office or face an impeachment battle, as Breitbart News reported.

