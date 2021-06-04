The New York Post:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s youngest daughter, Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, identified herself as queer in a social media post.

“Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me,” Michaela posted on her Instagram account Thursday night.

“I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness. I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way from under socially constructed boxes to emerge from the closet. I’m standing with you,” she added using three heart emojis.

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, defines Queer as a “term people often use to express a spectrum of identities and orientations that are counter to the mainstream.”

“Queer is often used as a catch-all to include many people, including those who do not identify as exclusively straight and/or folks who have non-binary or gender-expansive identities. This term was previously used as a slur, but has been reclaimed by many parts of the LGBTQ movement.”

